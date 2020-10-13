Hartsville extends face mask requirement

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Face masks will be required in the city of Hartsville for an additional 60 days.

The Hartsville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to extend the provisions of an emergency ordinance requiring the wearing of face masks inside businesses and offices within the city.

There are exceptions built in:

When a person is in outdoor or unenclosed areas connected to retail or food-service establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed.

For children under 10.

People who are eating.

In private offices.

When following instructions from police.

Situations in which it is not feasible to wear a mask such as exercise or dental care.

People with conflicting religious beliefs or a medical condition.

Any customer or employee of these establishments that is found in violation of this requirement will be subject to a fine of up to $25.

Establishments that are found in violation will be subject to a penalty of no more than $100. Each day of continuing violation shall be treated as a separate offense.

The original ordinance was passed on Aug. 11.