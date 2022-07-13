Hartsville gives 3.5% raises to employees

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The city of Hartsville has approved its $23.3 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23. — The budget includes a $450,00 increase in the general fund budget and a 3.5% cost of living adjustment for city employees to help with soaring inflation.

City Manager Daniel Moore said the city is able to provide a cost of living adjustment because economic development in the city has increased revenue.

“Year after year, the city is increasing its revenue through businesses, business licenses, permits, and fees,” Moore said. “We use that revenue to help pay for the cost of living adjustment without having to do a tax increase.”

There will be no increase to property taxes, however there will be a commercial sanitation fee increase of 3% to deal with the rising cost of materials.

This is the city’s final year of a $1 increase for residential sanitation rates.

In 2020, the City Council approved a three year $1 increase on residential solid waste users. The rates have increased from $21.19 to $22.19 a month from fiscal year for for FY 20-21. It went to $23.19 in fiscal year 2021-22 and is $24.19 for fiscal year 2022-23.

There is a general fund balance of $11,593,547, the water/sewer/waterpark utility enterprise fund is $7,788,065, the stormwater enterprise fund is $111,376, the concessions enterprise fund is $70,000, the infrastructure fund is $661,000, the sanitation fund is $1,492,000, the hospitality fund is $1,285,000, the accommodations fund is $190,000, and the debt service fund debt service fund is $155,000.

“I am very proud that even with rising costs, we did not have to do a tax increase to balance our budget, ‘’ Moore said. “We were able to continue to support our operations”

“Every year we take a hard look at our expenses and we cut costs where costs can be cut. Even with cost increases last year, we were still able to put money back into reserves. We didn’t have to spend all of the money in our budgeting amount. I am very proud of that.”