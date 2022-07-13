 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Hartsville gives 3.5% raises to employees

  • 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The city of Hartsville has approved its $23.3 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23. — The budget includes a $450,00 increase in the general fund budget and a 3.5% cost of living adjustment for city employees to help with soaring inflation.

City Manager Daniel Moore said the city is able to provide a cost of living adjustment because economic development in the city has increased revenue.

“Year after year, the city is increasing its revenue through businesses, business licenses, permits, and fees,” Moore said. “We use that revenue to help pay for the cost of living adjustment without having to do a tax increase.”

There will be no increase to property taxes, however there will be a commercial sanitation fee increase of 3% to deal with the rising cost of materials.

This is the city’s final year of a $1 increase for residential sanitation rates.

In 2020, the City Council approved a three year $1 increase on residential solid waste users. The rates have increased from $21.19 to $22.19 a month from fiscal year for for FY 20-21. It went to $23.19 in fiscal year 2021-22 and is $24.19 for fiscal year 2022-23.

People are also reading…

There is a general fund balance of $11,593,547, the water/sewer/waterpark utility enterprise fund is $7,788,065, the stormwater enterprise fund is $111,376, the concessions enterprise fund is $70,000, the infrastructure fund is $661,000, the sanitation fund is $1,492,000, the hospitality fund is $1,285,000, the accommodations fund is $190,000, and the debt service fund debt service fund is $155,000.

“I am very proud that even with rising costs, we did not have to do a tax increase to balance our budget, ‘’ Moore said. “We were able to continue to support our operations”

“Every year we take a hard look at our expenses and we cut costs where costs can be cut. Even with cost increases last year, we were still able to put money back into reserves. We didn’t have to spend all of the money in our budgeting amount. I am very proud of that.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

I cover Darlington, Hartsville, and Lake City local government, school board, and community endeavors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boy it’s hot out, but now is time to plant fall vegetables

Boy it’s hot out, but now is time to plant fall vegetables

Is it hot enough for you? If not, don’t worry; it most likely will get hotter. The great Pee Dee Horticulturist Tony Melton used to say, “we have ten months of beautiful weather in the Pee Dee, and with a little preparation, we and the plants can survive the hot summer.”

Six receive Eagle Scout awards

Six receive Eagle Scout awards

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Six scouts recently received the Eagle Scout award at a Court of Honor at Florence's First Presbyterian Church.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds US emissions responsible for $2 trillion in damage to other nations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert