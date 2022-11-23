Hartsville hair shop, school changes lives

HARTSVILLE — Chelsea Henry created Shear Hairapy & Co. two years ago as a way to share her passion for hair to the community.

Henry also recently founded a hair school, the Advanced Academy, that equips people with tools to take their craft to the next level.

Henry said it is important locals have an opportunity to gain quality hair knowledge and not travel far while also being able to keep the proceeds during training.

“Getting your hair done is a therapeutic experience,” Henry said, “and my goal is for every client to have an experience that rejuvenates the mind, body, and soul. From the aromas that touch the nostrils of clients as they walk in, to the music that is selected, it all serves to give the client a relaxing and enjoyable experience. I want every client to leave my chair feeling good.”

Henry describes herself as a tough, no-nonsense teacher. The toughness, she said, is because she wants only the best from her students. She demands they display excellence within the four walls of her shop.

“It’s a lifestyle,” she said.

When you enter the shop, everyone is coordinated with all black from head-to-toe and the floors of the shop are spotless. Henry said excellence is not only about hair, but it’s about how you look, how you carry yourself, and how you treat people.

Henry was born and raised in Darlington but graduated from Hartsville High School in 2006.

She said she has the best of both worlds.

She is the youngest of three from her mother. Her mother remarried and her stepfather brought along two additional siblings — a brother and a sister. Henry said her bonus brother recently died and his death is still fresh on her mind and heart. It adds fuel to her fire to get more male barbers in the hair business and off the streets.

She is the mother of two children, whom she said are her pride and joy. Henry has been married for seven years.

The hair academy is close to Henry’s heart. It is more than a shop or a building. “We are changing lives,” she said.

The first day of classes for the academy was July 12. The students will graduate in April. Henry said she will be emotional when she watches this class of students graduate.

“This will be my first graduating class in Hartsville,” Henry said. “This is my first time dealing with all the different personalities. It has been a challenge.”

Henry said even though the job is challenging, she enjoys being able to mold men and women as they enter her school. Henry has a total of 11 students — nine hair stylists and two barbers.

“When I am teaching, I am passionate about it,” Henry said. “I love teaching and it just makes me feel good to pour into other people.”

Henry said opening the doors to her first school was not easy. She had to overcome many struggles and compete with popular hair schools like those of Kenneth Shuler and Paul Mitchell. She had to start small and eventually got to the point where she was able to open the doors for schooling. No matter what, don’t give up on your dreams, she said.

Henry started doing hair at age 8 on her baby doll and eventually graduated to making money from hair at age 12.

“I had my first client at age 12,” Henry said. “And I remember the hairstyle. It was a twist ball, and I am 34 years old now. I started and never stopped.”

Henry said she tried other things, but nothing gave her joy or satisfaction like doing hair did. She said she knew it was meant for her because she could do it with her eyes closed.

Hair is art, she said, and when you are doing it, your creative juices flow and you can’t describe to others the vision you see, but they see what you have seen since the beginning.

Henry said it takes a creative eye to do hair because you have to examine people and determine what hairstyles would best suit their physical features.

Shear Hairapy & Co. specializes in different types of hair and people of different races, cultures and ethnicities are welcome to come.

“We take everyone from kids to adults to African Americans to caucasians to Latinos, to Mexicans, she said. “We do it all.”

Henry said cutting hair is her specialty and most of her students specialize in wigs, weaves, and lace fronts. She said everyone in her shop has a specialty and is good at something.

“I took everyone who had something special in them and I put them together which means they will learn from each other or branch off and create new ideas from each other,’ Henry said.

Henry said she often notices the talent in her students before they realize it in themselves. She had to run a few of her students down because they were talented, and she couldn’t let them walk away without tapping into it.

“I was knocking on their door, calling their phones and telling them that they should be in school,” she said. “I was not giving up on them.’”

Hair a lot of times may be the only thing keeping a person going or pushing a person forward, she said.

Henry said when you walk into her shop, you are home.

“It’s a comfort zone here,” Henry said. “You aren’t judged. No one is better than anybody else and most importantly we will take care of your hair. Just like you go to a doctor to take care of your body, when you come to Shear Hairapy & Co., we will take care of your hair.”

Khumya Nelson, a student at the shop, said the shop has helped her become more confident and has helped her realize that hair is her true passion.

“I am also in school and I am able to balance both,” Nelson said. “If I didn’t have this shop I would probably have gone to Kenneth Shuler, but I am glad that I am here because we make our own money and we get a lot of experience.”

Nelson said a lot of people at the shop have families to take care of and the owner allowing them to keep their profit makes their lives a lot easier financially.

Chris King, another student, said the school has helped him become a better person.

“I am a better barber because of this school, and I get to inspire the younger kids out here,’ King said. “It helps me be a better leader to the younger kids because they look up to me.”