HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville High School Saturday played host to its annual Foxtrot 5K to benefit the school’s track and field program.

A total of 117 runners and walkers participated in the event.

The top finisher among the men was 33-year-old Thomas Schnibben with a time of 18:12. Cameron King finished in second place and Enrique Morales-Rojas third.

Thirteen-year-old Reagan Reed was the top female finisher in a time of 21:21. Shawn Hendrix finished in second place and Ilaisaane Tyree third.

The oldest competitor was 80-year-old Arnold Floyd, who finished in a time of 35:03. The youngest participants were sisters, Adalyn and Evie Ensign. The three-year olds had a little help crossing the finish line – they were being pushed in a stroller by their mother, Onna Ensign.