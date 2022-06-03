Hartsville High School class of '52 celebrates 70th class reunion

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — On June 3, 1952, Hartsville High School had a graduating class of 92 students.

Seventy years later those students celebrated their 70th class reunion at Mr. B’s Restaurant and Catering in Hartsville.

Ann Jordan Rider, who helped organize the event, said the Class of '52 will always make an effort to reunite to celebrate each other's success, reminisce on their time at Hartsville High School and, she joked, provide comfort to each other as they age and cope with the loss of everything. She is a member of the class.

“It’s just fun being back together again,” Rider said. “It feels good to talk about the old days, the old school teachers, and old classmates. It means so much to us. We have lost 66 class members and other than that we are sticking together.”

Rider joked that the last person to die in the class would be the one to cut the light out for the Class of ‘52.

A running joke between Billy Galloway and Mildred Purvis is still alive and well. They made an agreement to never say anything bad about each other.

“I wouldn’t say anything bad about her and she wouldn’t say anything bad about me," Galloway said. " I threw an eraser out of the classroom onto the roof of another building and nobody knows that I did it, until today.”

Joan Lee said that loss is difficult, but it is something we all must deal with. She said meeting with the class makes things a little easier.

“I have enjoyed the fellowship with these people for many years,” Lee said. “I lost my husband on April 12th and it has been rather difficult. I have learned that you have to deal with things as they come and you have to deal with life as it comes. I have three wonderful children that have helped me with my problems and everyone has them. We all just have to get along and do our best. It has been very delightful to be here today.”

Mildred Purvis said celebrating the 70th class anniversary meant that she was old.

“Seventy years. That is old. It was great to see everyone and I am doing fine. I loved school and I loved the people. One of my best friends during high school is here today. Hartsville is great and I am really pleased to be in Hartsville. I lived 50 years in the Upstate, but nothing is like Hartsville.”

Sixty-six class members remain. Seventeen class members were in attendance. Many could not attend because of illness, inability to drive, or other reasons.

