HARTSVILLE, S.C. - A former Hartsville High School teacher has been arrested after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a Hartsville Police Department report.

Obonyo Matthew Abongo, 44, was arrested on Tuesday charged with criminal sexual conduct with a student and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. According to the S.C. Department of Corrections web site, Abongo was being held under a $75,000 bond.

According to the incident report, officers were contacted by the high school, specifically the school resource officer, Tuesday in reference to a teacher having a relationship with a child. Officers spoke with Principal Corey Lewis who had two people in his office that came to school with the accusation that Abongo had been having a relationship with a student.

After further investigation of the claims, officers found reasonable and probable cause that between December of 2022 to present there had been a sexual relationship between Abongo and the student, with enough cause to warrant an arrest.

According to the police report, computer hardware/software, one portable hard drive and two flash drives, and several phones belonging to Abongo were seized by law enforcement. His vehicle was also impounded.

The Darlington County School District released the following statement: “Yesterday the Hartsville Police Department arrested a former Hartsville High School employee in regard to allegations he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a high school student in the Darlington County School District. The safety of our students is our highest priority. The district is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation.”