Hartsville Lions Club provides vision screenings for Darlington County elementary students

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Elementary students in Darlington County schools are taking advantage of free vision screenings thanks to the philanthropic vision of the Hartsville Lions Club.

The Lions spent the past several months – and will spend the next few – traveling to every elementary school in the district to make available quick and free eye screenings for any child that would like to participate. The screenings are performed by a state of the art Welch Allyn Spot pediatric vision screening camera, and the machine provides an immediate print with diagnostic information for a family to take to an eye doctor.

What’s more is the Hartsville Lions Club will also work with families to provide up to $150 each per child for further eye evaluation and or glasses.