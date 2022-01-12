Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the basketball court during Thursday's Wilson-Hartsville basketball game.

Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a parole violation, was attending the game.

Blair said he met with a school resource officer who had located Josey in the stands at the game and was walking him to the lobby.

"Next thing I knew was I turned around and looked to the court and saw SRO Flowers [the school resource officer] and Det. Winburn on the court floor with the suspect on the floor," Blair says in his report. "I then went to assist to get him cuffed which they were in the process of doing."

Blair said that after Josey was handcuffed he was to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Records of the detention center indicate that Josey was arrested on charges of armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and a parole violation.