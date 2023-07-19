FLORENCE, S.C. — A Hartsville man has been charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery at a West Lucas Street motel.

Florence County sheriff's deputies responded Monday to a reported stabbing at Knight's Inn, 1834 W. Lucas St., where they found one person who had been stabbed. The person was taken to a hospital.

Deputies located and arrested Corey Jermaine Roberts a short time later. He is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery.

Investigators said Roberts had threatened the victim with what appeared to be a short sword in the parking lot, according to a media advisory. "Subsequently, Roberts is alleged to have stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife following a dispute of some kind," according to the advisory.

Roberts remains in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.