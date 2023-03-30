FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Hartsville man has been charged with murder and other charges following the shooting death of another person at 3635 East Palmetto Street in Florence.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies Thursday morning responded to a reported shooting at 3635 East Palmetto Street and, upon arrival, found the victim who had been shot in the chest. The victim didn't survive, according to a release from the agency.

Witnesses told deputies that the victim and suspect had a brief argument before the shooting.

"The suspect also led deputies on a vehicle pursuit which ended in Darlington County where the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody," Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the release.

Kaleb David Felkel, 22, of 2949 New Market Road, Hartsville, is charged with one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He remains in custody at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.