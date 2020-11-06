 Skip to main content
Hartsville man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor
Hartsville man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor

Plummer Ricky Durant

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A Hartsville man has been arrested and charged with the criminal solicitation of a minor. 

The Darlington County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Plummer Ricky Durant on Friday morning. 

Criminal solicitation of a minor carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both if a person is convicted of the charge. 

Durant is being held the W. Glen Campbell Detention Center pending a bond hearing. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

