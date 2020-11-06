Hartsville man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A Hartsville man has been arrested and charged with the criminal solicitation of a minor.
The Darlington County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Plummer Ricky Durant on Friday morning.
Criminal solicitation of a minor carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both if a person is convicted of the charge.
Durant is being held the W. Glen Campbell Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
