Hartsville man charged with nine counts of sexually exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson Wednesday announced the arrest of Brandon Joel Ivy 35, of Hartsville, on nine charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office made the arrest. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General's Office, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Ivy. Investigators said Ivy possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Ivy was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.