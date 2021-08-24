Hartsville man dies in Sunday morning crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Hartsville man died early Sunday morning when the vehicle he was driving ran into a tree.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the victim as Hector Chavez, 37.
The 1:30 a.m. crash happened on Billy Farrow Highway just outside of Darlington when Chavez's vehicle ran off the left side of the road, he over corrected and hit a tree, Hardee said.
The crash remains under investigation by the coroner's office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
