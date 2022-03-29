Hartsville man posthumously awarded Carnegie Medal

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- A Hartsville man has been posthumously awarded a Carnegie Medal -- North America's highest civilian award for heroism -- for the work he did to save a 13-year-old boy.

"A 13-year-old boy was on a boat outing when he and several others left the boat to wade on a nearby sandbar. The boat drifted away from the sandbar and the boy panicked, leaving the sandbar and swimming toward the boat on April 26, 2020," according to a release from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

"He struggled in water about 8 feet deep. On the boat, Carl J. Robinette II, a 48-year-old internet sales and marketing manager of Hartsville, saw the boy struggling, dove into the water, and swam to him. Robinette grasped the boy and held him so his head remained above water while moving toward the sandbar," according to the release.

"Another man, who held a life vest in front of him, swam to the pair and helped the boy grasp the life vest and get back to the boat," Jewels Phraner, communications director, wrote in the release. "By then, Robinette had submerged. Department of Natural Resources divers recovered Robinette’s body the next day, near where he submerged, in about 8 feet of water. He had drowned."

Robinette was one of 18 people recognized in the first awards of 2022.

The Commission’s Deed of Trust established a $5 million fund to recognize persons “in peaceful vocations” who act to “preserve or rescue their fellows.” Mr. Carnegie specified that each hero to be recognized, or the next of kin, was to receive a medal, reciting the heroic deed it commemorated and carrying the Biblical quotation: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13). The Commission was empowered to make monetary grants, as well.

Given to the heroes or the next of kin in cases of death, the grants include continuing support, scholarship assistance, and death benefits. More than $40 million has been given to more than 10,000 awardees or their survivors over the life of the Fund.

Rescue acts brought to the Commission’s attention are carefully evaluated, and those that appear to have award potential are then investigated and reported to the Commission for decision. To bring an act of heroism to the attention of the Commission, visit the Commission online.

The Commission is a private operating foundation, classed as a charitable organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code. Visit the Commission’s website for further information, including an in-depth history of the organization and summaries of recently awarded cases: carnegiehero.org