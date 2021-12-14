 Skip to main content
Hartsville Mayor Casey Hancock sworn in
Hartsville Mayor Casey Hancock sworn in

Casey Hancock

Casey Hancock takes the oath of office as Hartsville mayor.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE, S.C.

Newly elected Hartsville Mayor Casey Hancock was sworn in to office at a meeting of the City Council held Tuesday evening. Hancock defeated Justin Evans in a runoff in November.

