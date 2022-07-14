 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hartsville mayor issues proclamation honoring Gospel in the Park

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Gospel in the Park series was honored with a proclamation July 10  by Mayor Casey Hancock for its 15-year commitment to inspiring and uplifting the community. 

Gospel in the Park  was organized by Barbara Carraway  and the late Loretta B. Richardson 15 years ago. Carraway said after her friend Loretta died she wanted to stop with the series because they were a team, but she felt God wanted her to continue.  

In a ceremony at the T.B. Thomas Sports Center, Carraway expressed gratitude to everyone who helped Gospel in the Park remain for 15 years. 

“We appreciate our wonderful sponsors, pastors, choirs, local and national recording artists, emcee's ,  vendors and comedians. I want to thank the community for their continued support. I have formed a committee of some great people.”

The theme of Gospel in the Park is bringing unity to the community and it is the largest event in Pride Park. 

“Our vision is to unite people together through spirituality and other resources,” Carraway said. “Gospel in the Park Series begins in May and ends in October." An annual holiday tree lighting celebration with toys and clothes giveaway is held in December.

Carraway publicly acknowledged pastor C.E. Carraway, the Rev J.D. Blue, Paula Wise,Anisha Green , the Rev. Betty Samuel, Toni Muldrow, Chastine D. Jackson, Caprenia C. McNeal, Toni Charles Carol Mitchell, Andrea Montgmery, Veda Jones,  Roland Johnson, Trey Nickelson, Chez and Quez McNeal. 

 

Tags

Hundreds of elephants in Malawi to be rehomed to larger national park

