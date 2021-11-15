Hartsville mayoral race to be decided Tuesday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The next mayor of Hartsville will be determined Tuesday night.

Running are Justin Evans and Casey Hancock.

Evans and Hancock were the top two finishers in the primary election held on Nov. 2. Evans came in first with 594 votes, or 37.79%, and Hancock received 492 votes, or 31.3%, to advance to the runoff over Blue, who received 353 votes, or 22.46%, Jordan Flowers, who received 104 votes, or 6.62%, and Stephen Peterson, who received 27 votes, or 1.72%.

Voting will take place at all Hartsville precincts, Wards 1, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, and Kelleytown.

To find precinct locations on the South Carolina Election Commission website go to SCVotes.gov, select Precincts and Polling Places under the General dropdown menu and select Darlington on the next page. Locations are also available on voter registration cards.

Voting will begin at 7 a. m. and end at 7 p.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.