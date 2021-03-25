 Skip to main content
Hartsville Middle School teacher lands $1,500 professional development scholarship
Hartsville Middle School teacher lands $1,500 professional development scholarship

Jeffery Tadlock

Hartsville Middle School’s Jeffery Tadlock accepts the 2021 Dr. Elizabeth Gressette Professional Development Scholarship from Taylor Pipkin, right, with the Palmetto State Teachers Association. Hartsville Middle Principal Brian Hickman, left, also joins the presentation.

 DARLINGTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville Middle School’s Jeffery Tadlock is one of 10 winners of the 2021 Dr. Elizabeth Gressette Professional Development Scholarship.

The $1,500 scholarship is sponsored by the Palmetto State Teachers Association’s Foundation for Professional Development and is awarded annually to encourage and support PSTA members in pursuing advanced degrees.

Tadlock currently serves as a sixth grade science teacher and is pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in Organizational Leadership at Columbia International University.

Applicants for the scholarship must be an association member for at least three years and be currently enrolled in a higher education program. The scholarship winners will be recognized at the association's annual business meeting May 1.

Palmetto State Teacher Association is the largest professional education association for teachers in South Carolina. Dr. Elizabeth Gressette, a former public school kindergarten teacher, was the founding member in 1976. The association provides professional benefits to support its members throughout their careers in education. More information can be found at www.palmettoteachers.org.

Jeffery Tadlock

Jeffery Tadlock
