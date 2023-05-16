HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville has a new interim police chief after Hartsville City Manager Daniel Moore Monday announced the appointment of Chief Byron Snellgrove as Interim Chief of the Hartsville Police Department.

“We are pleased to welcome aboard Chief Snellgrove to assist us while we finalize our search for our next Police Chief. Chief Snellgrove has decades worth of experience in policing and has already begun to make a positive difference in our staff. We look forward to what he can offer us in his time here and for his assistance in securing our new Police Chief,” Moore said of the appointment.

Snellgrove officially started his position May 8.

During his first week with the department, he has already begun improving communications within the department and with city hall, is working to reorganize the personnel to better serve the citizens, started a new recruiting program to fill department vacancies and created a mentoring system for new supervisors, according to a release from the City of Hartsville.

He will oversee the department’s field operations division, investigations division, and the ROS division.

Prior to coming to the Hartsville Police Department, Snellgrove worked in law enforcement for more than 37years, starting with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department in 1986 as a deputy sheriff.

He has served with the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Narcotics Unit, The University of South Carolina Police Department, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and was the director of the Cayce Department of Public Safety until his retirement in January 2022.

Most recently Snellgrove has served as an advisor for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Council along with being a keynote speaker for international law enforcement conferences.

Snellgrove also works with the Midlands Technical College Police Department Accreditation Program and serves on their Criminal Justice Advisory Board. In 2021 Governor Henry McMaster presenting Snellgrove with the Order of the Palmetto, which is the highest honor that the state bestows upon a civilian.