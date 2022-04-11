Hartsville native runs for state superintendent

HARTSVILLE, S.C.— Rev. Bryan Chapman is running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education.

He announced his campaign at his childhood home Wednesday evening because his mother recently had open heart surgery and he wanted her to attend.

“I am so glad to be at my childhood home in Hartsville. There are so many great memories here, so many thoughts of the farm, driving tractors and growing up, Chapman said. “I am looking forward to harvesting and planting seeds in our kids. Planting seeds of hope and planting helping seeds whether they identify as Democrats, Republicans, or independents.”

Chapman said he has been a nonpartisan school board member for eight years and is ready to help everybody. Chapman credited Florence city councilman Bryan Braddock for inspiring his campaign.

“You’re the one that got the download from God,” Chapman said and passed the microphone to Braddock.

“I have known Bryan to be a servant leader in the Florence community and surrounding areas for several years,” Braddock said. “One thing that I have seen in the Pee Dee is a lot of changes involving education. We normally see education on a broad level. We see people get involved who have different experiences. They may have statewide experience, upper level corporate experience, but what I saw in Bryan was hands and feet,”

Braddock continued, “Bryan has been ground level. He has been working with children either through the CLC or through the Bee Helpful Bus Ministry and he has taught some of my children how to drive.”

Braddock said Chapman is directly involved and understands the need of students and the community.

“When I look at Bryan, I see someone who has worked directly with the schools and students on a personal level. The superintendent position is about representing the children and I think Bryan is well aware of the needs of the children. The insight he has will be represented at the statehouse. “

“I believe that God put it on my heart to share with Bryan the idea to run for superintendent and God lead him to take that leap of faith because he has what it takes to represent the Pee Dee area. We see a lot of superintendents from big areas, but the Pee Dee should be represented. I am supporting Bryan Chapman for superintendent.”

Chapman said it felt like his campaign was meant to be.

“When February 9th came, I went home and talked to my wife and we prayed about it,” Chapman said. “It seemed like everyday something unique was happening. This is something that I did not plan for. Sometimes God has a way of bringing surprises to us,” Chapman continued.

“God has guided me in different arenas and has called me into ministry. I went to school in Hartsville, graduated from the University of South Carolina, and went to Southwestern and got two masters degrees. That seems to be a unique issue right now, Chapman continued. “ I am very thrilled to be able to meet all of the qualifications, criteria, and guidelines.

Chapman said he is registered as a Republican, but has a desire to serve everyone no matter the political affiliation.

“I had to register for the Republican Party and I believe in the pro-life and all of the rights that come with being a candidate, but to me I have always been serving the Democrats, the Republicans, and the independents. I have been doing that whether I am in the car grabbing on for dear life teaching someone to drive or helping someone in need. Teaching children to drive is exactly what I would be doing as superintendent. Teaching children how to drive themselves to success.”

“As a leader, as a father, as a husband, as a hospice chaplain, as a pastor, as a bus driver, as a school board member for eight years, as a teacher for nine years, and as a businessman, my unique giftedness is what we need to have in Columbia. This isn’t to be a politician, but to be somebody who is there to help everyone and help all of our districts. Whether it is the Pee Dee, the Upstate, the Midlands, or the low country.”

