Hartsville police arrest suspect in school threat investigation

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Threats made on social media Wednesday ended with the arrest of a student who is now charged with making terrorist threats and is up for expulsion.

Hartsville Police Department Thursday reported that school resource officers discovered a threat going around on social media and working the department's VICE unit to identify the source of the threat.

The agency, in a Facebook post, said social media companies responded quickly to warrants and identified the source of the threats by the end of the school day.

"Make no mistake, we will investigate and prosecute these incidents to the fullest extent, even if the person claims it was a 'joke' or a 'prank'," the agency wrote in the post. W"e are thankful to have school resource officers in the schools that know the students and have investigative experience. They are a big help in investigating these types of incidents."

The department didn't release the identity of the person taken into custody.

