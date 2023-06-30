HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville Police Wednesday made an arrest in the June 27 shooting of the Hartville Fire Department.

The fire department building was struck twice by bullets at about 12:40 p.m. after several shots were fired from a vehicle in the 100 block of 7th Street, according to a release from the city.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Within 24 hours the Hartsville Police Department identified the suspected shooter as William Sherquon Brunson Kelly Jr. of Hartsville. Investigators obtained warrants for two counts of attempted murder.

Investigators said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute from earlier in the day and were unrelated to the fire department.

Kelly was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by Hartsville Police.

Additional charges may be forthcoming, according to the city's release.

"This arrest is the result of teamwork. At the time of the incident our firefighters were able to get a description of the possible vehicles involved, which was immediately shared with all our officers. An observant officer on patrol located one of the vehicles and called in detectives who worked closely with our citizens and community to identify the parties involved," said interim Chief Byron Snellgrove.

“We are thankful no one was injured from this random act, the awesome teamwork with all agencies, and the quick arrest that the Hartsville Police Department made in this case,” Hartsville Fire Chief Jeff Burr.

"The citizens of Hartsville will not tolerate this type of activity inside the city. We will continue to work closely with our community, who are our eyes and ears, to stop crime on our streets by aggressively prosecuting those who commit them,” said Snellgrove.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3011.