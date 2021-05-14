 Skip to main content
Hartsville removes mask mandate
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville's masking mandate is no more. 

The city announced Thursday evening that its mask mandate would end effective Thursday. 

The announcement indicates the city removed its mandate because of updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control issued Thursday saying that fully vaccinated people can be without masks in most places. The city added that it still encourages those who are at risk to continue to protect themselves accordingly for their safety and the safety of those around them. 

The removal of the mandate came three days after Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order that may have nullified the city's ordinance anyway. 

The city council voted on April 13 to extend the city's mask mandate until June 12. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

