Hartsville removes mask mandate

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville's masking mandate is no more.
The city announced Thursday evening that its mask mandate would end effective Thursday.
The announcement indicates the city removed its mandate because of updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control issued Thursday saying that fully vaccinated people can be without masks in most places. The city added that it still encourages those who are at risk to continue to protect themselves accordingly for their safety and the safety of those around them.
The removal of the mandate came three days after Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order that may have nullified the city's ordinance anyway.
The city council voted on April 13 to extend the city's mask mandate until June 12.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
