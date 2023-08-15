FLORENCE, S.C. — Journey Soap Bar, opened its second location Friday to sell soap and other beauty products that are a result of owner Kendra Wheeler’s personal passion project.

Located at 158 S. Cashua Dr, Journey Soap Bar makes products to specifically help those with eczema, psoriasis and other skin problems.

Wheeler first began making soap for her and her family’s own eczema — a process that Wheeler said took two years of experimenting and research.

“I actually started my business for myself, so I in turn started creating my soaps because I couldn’t use anything from out of the store and from there God just let me know, 'this problem, this thorn in your side, wasn’t just for you; you can help so many other people,'” Wheeler said. “So through my studies I found natural soap to be better for people who suffer with problematic skin, who suffer from eczema, who suffer from psoriasis or dry skin.”

Alongside those products, Wheeler also created her own pain relief cream for her husband who is a wheelchair-user, body butter and soaps specifically for those with acne.

“I suffered from eczema, my girlfriend Vanessa, she suffered from psoriasis, and she had it in her hair and her eyebrows and she was spending money buying expensive medications,” Wheeler said. “We were able to get together and make [it] so that she doesn’t have to do that anymore with natural products.”

The store began out of Wheeler’s home in Oates, moved to Hartsville in March of this year and now has the Florence location.

“I wanted to offer convenience for my customers because I have a great customer base in Florence,” Wheeler said. “And so they would come over to Hartsville to oblige me and they love the products, but to be able to offer them the convenience of having a storefront in Florence just seemed like the right thing to do.”

Wheeler said that one of the most rewarding parts of her business is aiding children who get picked on at school for their eczema.

“Those little kids going to school and not having to deal with that this year — It's just so rewarding because now this is one less thing — as a child — that they have to worry about.

Wheeler calls her store Journey Soap Bar to highlight the journey that she went on with her skin — a journey that she now wants to share with others.

“Just being able to see people being relieved from these problematic areas of their life when it comes to their skin, it’s just a blessing,” Wheeler said. “Even with me: my husband used to have to scratch me all the time — I mean, everywhere we went it was always a problem. Just to not have to live like that anymore is a blessing.”

Wheeler — who said she could never do this alone — is helped by her friend Zach Green who works her Hartsville branch, her friend Beverly Mitchell and her sister Vanessa Bunbury.

To celebrate the store’s new beginning all customers were given 15% off products as well as free refreshments and snacks.