HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum of Orangeburg and And Still We Rise, Hartsville, partnered with the University of South Carolina Center for Civil Rights History and Research to offer a Civil Rights Academy for students at the Boys and Girls Club at the Butler Center in Hartsville March 21-24.

About 90 children who regularly attend the Boys and Girls Club had the opportunity to participate in activities which included African drumming, “Drum Talk,” with Bhakti Larry Hough, Silver Rights, “Jewelry Arts,” with Charity Hugee; Civil Write “Write to Fight,” with Omari Fox; and culminated with viewing the film “Separate But Equal” and visiting the “And Justice for All” exhibit at the Hartsville Museum.

The Civil Rights Academy was organized by arts educator Valencia Goodman of the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Center and funded in part by the South Carolina Arts Commission which receives support from the National Endowment of the Arts.

The Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Center is the first and only Civil Rights Museum in the state of South Carolina and was created by renown photographer and is located in Orangeburg — cecilwilliams.com.

And Still We Rise is a local nonprofit organization founded by the descendants of Marvell and James “Buck” Harriot that has adopted the Boys and Girls Club of Hartsville.