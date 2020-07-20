HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville recently became the latest city in the Pee Dee to refinance outstanding debt to take advantage of low interest rates.
The Hartsville City Council approved the second and final reading of an ordinance last week that allowed the city to enter into an agreement to issue installment purchase revenue bonds to refinance its outstanding debts and to provide for technology improvements at city hall.
Bonds are a fixed-income investment in which the borrower, in this case the city of Hartsville, agrees to pay a set rate of interest over a period of time and the value of the bond at the end of the period. They are typically used by municipalities across the country to fund improvements to essential services in their areas.
Installment purchase revenue bonds are a more complicated version of a bond issuance. These bonds involve the establishment of a nonprofit corporation by the issuing municipality, in this case, Hartsville. The nonprofit corporation then issues the installment bonds. At the same time, Hartsville and the nonprofit enter into leases where the city leases the land upon which the project sits − in this case, city hall and Lawton Park − to the nonprofit for nominal consideration, and the nonprofit leases the improved project back to the city at a rate where the city will pay the bonds back. The nonprofit’s rights to the city’s lease payments are then assigned to a trustee.
Interest rates have dropped since the country began implementing restrictions to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. In response to the economic conditions, the Federal Reserve dropped its prime rate, lowering interest rates throughout the system to allow for more money to flow through the economy, and that prevents a credit crunch that would significantly slow the level of commerce, because otherwise no one would lend anyone else any money.
The city of Hartsville has remaining principal on a $1.22 million general obligation bond issued in 2012 to fund the acquisition and renovation of City Hall and $3.67 million special obligation bonds also issued in 2012 to refinance the remaining principal amount of a loan issued in 2007 to fund improvements to the pavilion at Lawton Park. The city also has outstanding debt on lease purchase agreements of $350,419 entered into in 2017, $545,632 also entered into in 2017, $850,000 entered into in 2018 and $329,504 entered into in 2019.
All of these debts would be paid back by the proceeds received from the 2020 installment purchase revenue bond issue. The city would then pay back the 2020 installment purchase revenue bonds by paying the lease for the nonprofit corporation, thus allowing the city to lower the interest rates on its outstanding debts.
The city of Florence also recently entered into a similar transaction to take advantage of lower interest rates.
