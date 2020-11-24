 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hartsville temporarily closes city hall and The Key
0 comments

Hartsville temporarily closes city hall and The Key

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- City of Hartsville City Hall (located at 100 East Carolina Avenue) and The Key (located at 106 East Carolina Avenue) will be closed to the public beginning November 24, 2020 until further notice as the facility is thoroughly sanitized due to a COVID-19 positive employee.

“The City administration sincerely values the health and safety of staff and residents. With City Hall employees working in close quarters, this closure will allow the appropriate amount of time for sanitizing and for employees that may have been affected to be tested. We truly appreciate your patience and can’t wait to serve Hartsville in person again soon,” said Lauren Baker, Hartsville public information officer.

City offices were previously scheduled to be closed November 26-27, 2020 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. All other city offices will remain open at this time. City administration takes all cases of COVID-19 seriously and wants to ensure that there is no further spread to staff or residents.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Hugh Leatherman helps rural South Carolina residents connect to the information highway
Local News

Hugh Leatherman helps rural South Carolina residents connect to the information highway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — South Carolina residents living in rural parts of the state may soon have the ability to connect to the information highway. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ceremonially signed a bill into law Thursday afternoon at the headquarters of the Pee Dee Electric Cooperative on McIver Road between Florence and Darlington. The bill, part of the state's CARES Act funding allocation, allows and gives incentives to smaller power companies and cooperatives to let internet providers provide their service alongside electric lines.

+4
Football, state flags,and now Buc-EEs: Henry McMaster, Murrell Smith help break ground on first S.C. Buc-EEs
Local News

Football, state flags,and now Buc-EEs: Henry McMaster, Murrell Smith help break ground on first S.C. Buc-EEs

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina and Texas now share more than a love of football and their state flags. Ground was broken by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, state Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr., House Ways and Means Committee Chairman G. Murrell Smith Jr., Buc-EEs founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin and other dignitaries for the Buc-EEs being constructed off Exit 170 on Interstate 95.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert