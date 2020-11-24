Hartsville temporarily closes city hall and The Key

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- City of Hartsville City Hall (located at 100 East Carolina Avenue) and The Key (located at 106 East Carolina Avenue) will be closed to the public beginning November 24, 2020 until further notice as the facility is thoroughly sanitized due to a COVID-19 positive employee.

“The City administration sincerely values the health and safety of staff and residents. With City Hall employees working in close quarters, this closure will allow the appropriate amount of time for sanitizing and for employees that may have been affected to be tested. We truly appreciate your patience and can’t wait to serve Hartsville in person again soon,” said Lauren Baker, Hartsville public information officer.

City offices were previously scheduled to be closed November 26-27, 2020 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. All other city offices will remain open at this time. City administration takes all cases of COVID-19 seriously and wants to ensure that there is no further spread to staff or residents.