HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville City Council voted unanimously to apply to become a Bee City USA municipality during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.

“It’s something we have been considering for a while,” said Hartsville Assistant City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Karen Caulder.

An initiative of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, Bee City USA’s mission is to galvanize communities to sustain and support pollinators, specifically the approximately 3,600 species of bees native to the U.S.

Such support involves increasing native plant abundance, providing nest sites, and reducing pesticide usage. The program’s primary focus on creating habitat will support native bees like bumble bees, sweat bees, and mason bees, while also benefiting honey bees, monarch butterflies, hummingbirds, and a host of other wildlife.

Bee City USA currently has 364 affiliates nationwide and Hartsville would become the fifth Bee City USA in South Carolina, joining Florence, Lake City, Mt. Pleasant, and Greenwood.

Bee City USA Coordinator Laura Rost said that flexibility is a hallmark of making sure the program works for different communities.

“How each city or campus completes the steps to conserve pollinators is up to them,” said Rost. “Affiliates play to their own strengths, designing pesticide reduction plans, improving habitat, and holding events ranging from garden tours to native plant giveaways to bee trivia nights. Our goal is to help communities implement meaningful pollinator conservation in a way that works best for their talents and interests.”

Council members passed a resolution to dissolve the Hartsville Public Development Corporation. The HPDC Board recently determined the organization was no longer serving the purpose for which it was formed or providing any meaningful benefit to the city or the surrounding community. The HPDC bylaws require the dissolution must be approved by the city council.

Formed in 2018, the HPDC was a nonprofit organization created by the city to assist in the development of public facilities and other projects that benefit the city.

A third and final reading of an ordinance adding a recreational advisory option to the duties of the current Parks Committee was also approved.

In other business, council members:

Passed a resolution requiring 10% of the proceeds of all cemetery lot sales to be transferred to a perpetual care investment trust fund on an annual basis.

Passed a resolution that will allow the city to be reimbursed with the proceeds of a lease purchase financing for the purchase of certain capital items including vehicles and needed equipment.

Passed a resolution authorizing the city to adopt an assessment and appeals policy for the business license program.

Approved an addendum to the city’s contract with Alligator Rural Water & Sewer Company to meet DHEC requirements. The addendum changes the wording to better clarify the agreement.

Approved an agreement to house juveniles held in detention in S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice facilities. Hartsville Interim Police Chief Byron Snellgrove said “all municipalities in South Carolina are required to have such an agreement allowing them the use of the facility and specifies the cost per individual and his/her upkeep.”

Conducted a public hearing and heard the first reading of a resolution amending the city’s services fees and parking fines. The most notable change was in the cost of the fine the misuse of parking spaces for the handicapped. The fine was changed from $100 to $300. Caulder said the fine had not been updated since 1997.