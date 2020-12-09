Hartsville to get in holiday spirit Saturday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The city with a Hart will be filled with holiday cheer on Saturday.

The annual Hartsville Christmas Parade will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday in downtown. This community parade will feature Hartsville’s first responders, local businesses, dance troops and more.

Before Santa makes his parade appearance, he will greet guests at the Hartsville Museum for free photo opportunities from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The third annual Gospel in the Park tree lighting ceremony will be held immediately following the Christmas parade. The ceremony will feature caroling, hot chocolate and holiday cookies.

Everyone attending the tree lighting ceremony is asked to bring toys for the Hartsville Head Start program and nonperishable items for a local food bank.

This is the season for giving, said Barbara Carraway, founder of the Gospel in the Park Series, and with this pandemic, "we must continue to help others where it’s needed," she said.

"Pastor Roderick Cummings will put us in the holiday spirit with a word from God. We will have a mailbox for letters to Santa. Trey Nickelson and Tara J from Glory 98.5 FM /540 AM Florence SC will emcee. We will follow the CDC rules. Everyone must wear a mask, and social distancing will be enforced! We will have masks available if needed, thanks to the the city of Hartsville. Thanks to all our wonderful sponsors for helping to make Gospel in the Park Series happen each year. We must continue to bring unity and love into entire Hartsville."

