HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Since 1959 United Way has been operating in and aiding the communities of Darlington County through coat drives, bed donations and other programs.

Through donations and grants United Way is responsible for many well-known community projects such as coat donation boxes during winter, backpack/school supplies gathering for children in need and the Dear Santa initiative that grants children’s Christmas wishes.

United way 11.jpg Joann DeLong shows off some of the backpacks United Way has ready for children in need of them.

“The number one request was food, [and] the second request was school supplies,” Hartsville United Way Executive Director Joann DeLong said about Dear Santa. “The third request after that was a mix of things — warm coats, then it was “Can I have shoes that don’t hurt my feet, can I have my own shoes so I don’t have to share with my brother, can I have my own bed?”’

United Way of Hartsville is tasked with listening to the community, identifying needs and then creating programs based on those needs. When the need has been adequately met, the program is allowed to end as there is no expectation for it to last longer than the community’s need for it.

United way 2.jpg A wall of books free for children coming into the United Way office.

One of United Way's programs that community members may not be aware of is Operation Sweet Dreams — an initiative that gives beds and bedding to Darlington County youths and seniors who do not have a bed to sleep on.

United Way’s bed program — which targets infants to college aged youth and elders 60 and up — was first directed towards disaster victims, specifically those whose residences had burned down. Through the program DeLong learned that many children and elders in the community did not have beds to sleep on.

United way 3.jpg Youths, elders and disaster victims are free to choose any comforter they would like for their new bed.

“It wasn’t just for our fire victims, though, at this point,” DeLong said. “I was also getting calls from, say, the social workers at the school, at the hospital, at CareSouth and they’re all asking me, “Do you have any beds?” These were for children that were sleeping on the floor and they had asthma or sleeping in a house with no heat; for children they found sleeping on glass because the window had broken and that’s where the child slept. Some houses had bugs or they were sharing beds — there’d be three children to a twin-sized bed — so I decided to expand on this program.”

United way 9.jpg Diapers and baby clothing are stocked up in United Way of Hartsville’s backroom.

Currently a total of 1,192 beds and cribs have been given away to those in need alongside blankets, sheet sets and stuffed animals for children.

One case that stood out to DeLong was of a teenage boy who received his first bed of his life from United Way.

Hartsville United Way has been in existence since 1959 but began to centralize its mission toward community impact in 2015.

DeLong said United Way is a good organization to donate to if donors wants to ensure their money is going toward Darlington County problems. Donations can be made in person or at https://www.unitedwayhartsville.org/.