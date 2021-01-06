Hartsville Walmart closes for cleaning and sanitizing

HARTSVILLE – Hartsville Walmart Supercenter, located at 1150 S. Fourth St. in Hartsville, has been temporarily closed as part of a company-initiated program to allow a third party cleaning crew time to come in and thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

Walmart in Hartsville will remain closed through Jan. 7 at 7 a.m., providing time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Friday, Jan. 8, at 7 a.m.

Walmart’s place within the community is considered essential, said Rebecca Thomas with Walmart’s Corporate Affairs team in a media advisory. She said the comapany understands the role Walmart plays in providing customers with food, medicine and other needed items during this time.

Walmart said in a statement: “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with face masks and gloves.