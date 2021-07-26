Hartsville wins municipal association achievement award for second time in three years

Started in 1987, the program provides local government officials and employees the opportunity to receive deserved recognition for superior and innovative efforts in local government. The program of the Municipal Association of SC also provides a forum for sharing the best public service ide…

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Neptune Island is paying off for the city of Hartsville.

For the second time in three years, the city's work with the waterpark has led to an achievement award from the Municipal Association of South Carolina.

The city won the award for its efforts to develop leadership and teamwork skills in the estimated 200 mostly young people working at Neptune Island, the city's waterpark located adjacent to Byerly Park.

“The city of Hartsville is proud to have received the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Achievement Award for the Population 5,001-10,000," said Lauren Baker, the city's director of information and tourism. "There are so many other deserving cities and towns in our state that fall into this category with viable and creative local projects. Receiving this award further highlights the city’s efforts of continuing to provide positive experiences for the youth in our communities through employment opportunities."

She said the youths who have been employed at the park have gained valuable on-the-job experience that otherwise would have been challenging to obtain based on the available job openings for youth in the community. Baker added that the waterpark is the largest employer of youth in the Pee Dee region.