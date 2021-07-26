Hartsville wins municipal association achievement award for second time in three years

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Neptune Island is paying off for the city of Hartsville.
For the second time in three years, the city's work with the waterpark has led to an achievement award from the Municipal Association of South Carolina.
The city won the award for its efforts to develop leadership and teamwork skills in the estimated 200 mostly young people working at Neptune Island, the city's waterpark located adjacent to Byerly Park.
“The city of Hartsville is proud to have received the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Achievement Award for the Population 5,001-10,000," said Lauren Baker, the city's director of information and tourism. "There are so many other deserving cities and towns in our state that fall into this category with viable and creative local projects. Receiving this award further highlights the city’s efforts of continuing to provide positive experiences for the youth in our communities through employment opportunities."
She said the youths who have been employed at the park have gained valuable on-the-job experience that otherwise would have been challenging to obtain based on the available job openings for youth in the community. Baker added that the waterpark is the largest employer of youth in the Pee Dee region.
"Investing in the youth through these opportunities today only furthers their future success and our hope is that they will remember the small part that Hartsville played in their journey,' Baker said. "We are excited about continuing to further these youth development opportunities for many seasons to come!”
The youth development efforts for the waterpark started in the second year the park was opened. The city used a staffing agency for the waterpark its first year of operation but brought the process in house its second year.
In 2019, the city won an achievement award for opening the Neptune Island facility.
Other 2021 winners were Lowrys (population between 1 and 1,000), Surfside Beach (1,001 to 5,000), Bluffton (10,001 and 20,000), Greenville (communications), Newberry (economic development), Hanahan (public safety), Conway (public service) and Hilton Head Island (public works).