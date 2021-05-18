Hartsville's Block Party Concert Series returns Friday night

HARTSVILLE – The Block Party Concert Series on College Avenue in Hartsville returns Friday night.

Main Street Hartsville will host its first Block Party since 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday under the lights on College Avenue in downtown Hartsville.

This annual event series is a favorite for both Hartsville residents and visitors as they have the opportunity to shop and dine while attending the Friday night concert, said Main Street Hartsville Director Lauren Baker.

The first concert will have an island theme. Baker said everyone is encouraged to channel their inner tropical vibes before they head out to the concert.

There will even be a tacky tourist costume contest, and the winner will receive a Neptune Island Waterpark prize package, she said.

The Downtown Block Party series will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on the third Friday of the month in May, June, August and September on the 100 block of East College Avenue.

It is sponsored by area businesses and draws crowds of all ages to enjoy the music from bands and artists bringing their talents to downtown Hartsville, Baker said.