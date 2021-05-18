Hartsville's Block Party Concert Series returns Friday night

HARTSVILLE – The Block Party Concert Series on College Avenue in Hartsville returns Friday night.
Main Street Hartsville will host its first Block Party since 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday under the lights on College Avenue in downtown Hartsville.
This annual event series is a favorite for both Hartsville residents and visitors as they have the opportunity to shop and dine while attending the Friday night concert, said Main Street Hartsville Director Lauren Baker.
The first concert will have an island theme. Baker said everyone is encouraged to channel their inner tropical vibes before they head out to the concert.
There will even be a tacky tourist costume contest, and the winner will receive a Neptune Island Waterpark prize package, she said.
The Downtown Block Party series will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on the third Friday of the month in May, June, August and September on the 100 block of East College Avenue.
It is sponsored by area businesses and draws crowds of all ages to enjoy the music from bands and artists bringing their talents to downtown Hartsville, Baker said.
This year, Main Street Hartsville has a great lineup of four bands that are ready to bring tons of energy under the lights of College Avenue, Baker said.
On Friday, The Queen’s Court, sponsored by Neptune Island Waterpark and Visit Hartsville, will perform.
On June 18, Terence Lonon and the Untouchables return to Hartsville. The concert is sponsored by Howle Law Firm and Mutual Savings Bank.
Wet Nose Dogs, sponsored by Palmetto Mortgage Group, will perform on Aug. 20.
The September concert will feature RadioVibe. It will be on Sept. 17.
“Downtown Hartsville has truly missed the energy that Downtown Block Parties bring to the streets,” Baker said. “Our merchants are geared up and excited to welcome this event back, and we know that event attendees are going to enjoy themselves as live music fills the air in downtown Hartsville.”