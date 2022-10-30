Harvest Hope, Duke Energy plan food box packing party

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Harvest Hope Food Bank and Duke Energy Thursday will team up to strike a blow against hunger with a food collection and box packing party at Francis Marion University's Performing Arts Center in Florence.

"I'm very excited," said Harvest Hope CEO Erinn Rowe on the plan to pack 1,000 boxes. "That's the goal. A thousand is a big number but I have full faith we can do it."

This packing event, she said, will focus on Thanksgiving and the staples a family would need to make a great Thanksgiving dinner or augment what they already have.

Boxes will contain sweet potatoes, green beans, canned ham, stuffing, cranberries and other staples.

"Anytime you think about the holidays I guarantee there is some memory of food," Rowe said. "We wanted to create a box where they can create these memories with their families."

"Desert, there's a cake in there. I knew I was forgetting something," Rowe said of the box.

"Last year we started looking at what could we do to help these organizations, shining the light on what they do and the need. We started looking at Thanksgiving and November," said Ryan Mosier with Duke Energy.

"We asked them what they needed. We saw where civic engagement brought people together, highlight the volunteerism," Mosier said of the plan to collect food and stuff boxes in the middle of Downtown Florence.

"Duke Energy folks will be on the ground packing. There'll be representatives from downtown business as well," Mosier said.

"This is a monthlong statewide program for us culminating with giving Tuesday -- the Tuesday after Thanksgiving," Mosier said. "We're kicking it off with Harvest Hope in Florence. Have another event in Greenville a couple weeks after that."

"We're also focused on small organizations throughout the state, small food pantries and food closets that help communities get by when the times are tough," Mosier said.

"Duke is a really great partner on ending hunger. This is our first really big South Carolina kickoff event," Rowe said.

To partner with the food bank to do this was a natural fit.

"We live and work in the community beside everybody else. We're part of the lives of the communities we serve. We need to be a good corporate citizen and identify the needs of the community," Mosier said.

Mosier said the utility started this effort last year and had "a good response."

"More than 5400,000 South Carolinians don't know where their next good meal is going to come from. One in 7 of those is children," Mosier said. "Want reduce that number and one day eliminate it."

Thursday's packing party will be a step along that journey -- and will come with music and drinks.

"This will be a more light-hearted event," Rowe said.