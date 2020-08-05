FLORENCE, S.C. – Harvest Hope needs the community’s help this month restocking its shelves with nonperishable food items during its “Fill the Gap” campaign.
Each week, community members are encouraged to donate a different high-demand food item to Harvest Hope.
In the past four months, Harvest Hope’s Pee Dee branch has helped fill the gap for more than 34,000 families through its Mobile Food Pantry program − almost 30 times more than the same time frame last year.
“The summer months are already stressful times for many families with children out of school and eating more meals at home,” said Wendy Broderick, Harvest Hope's chief executive officer. “As the pandemic continues with record-breaking numbers, we need the community’s support to help us continue to feed our neighbors in need.”
The schedule for the month:
Saturday through Aug. 14 – Canned meals and/or meats (beef stew, spaghetti and meatballs, ravioli).
Aug. 15-21 – Plastic jars of peanut butter and one-pound bags of rice.
Aug. 22-28 – Canned fruits and vegetables.
Collection boxes will be placed in the lobby of the Pee Dee branch at 2513 West Lucas St. in Florence. Individuals can also drop off items at the Mattress Firm at 2100 West Evans St. in Florence.
Groups and/or individuals interested in hosting a food drive for the items above should fill out the appropriate form. Community members can also shop Harvest Hope’s Amazon Wishlist and have items sent directly to the branch. For more information, visit harvesthope.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.