Harvest Hope plans move to new Pee Dee location

Rowe said Harvest Hope Food Bank started in 1981 as the result of a shared vision of business leaders and the faith community, who set out to provide for the hungry in Columbia.

Harvest Hope now provides food for those in need across 20 counties in the Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate.

Harvest Hope partners with more than 388 agencies in the 20 country area it serves. In the Pee Dee, Rowe said it partners with approximately 150 agencies.

Rowe said the organization’s mission is to “transform lives in the communities we serve, feeding the hungry, addressing food insecurity and building a healthy and hopeful hunger-free tomorrow.”

Harvest Hope partners with at risk schools, homeless shelters, soup kitchens and churches. It serves children, families, military and veterans and seniors, people who have food insecurities.

Harvest Hope provides diabetic food pantry boxes, heart healthy food boxes, healthy senior food boxes, a backpack program for school-age children, onsite nutrition education and training.

Rowe said all counties in the Pee Dee are at or above the state average for food insecurity. She said Dillon County is the most food insecure.