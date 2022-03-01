Harvest Hope plans move to new Pee Dee location

FLORENCE – Harvest Hope of the Pee Dee will be acquiring and moving into a new building in the spring 2023.
Harvest Hope is located at the Pee Dee Farmers Market. Its new home will be located at 2701 Alex Lee Blvd.
A groundbreaking ceremony will occur on March 17.
Erinn Rowe, Harvest Hope chief executive officer, made the announcement Monday at the Florence Rotary Club meeting at Victors.
Rowe said the move is being made possible with a generous lead gift from the Dr.’s Bruce and Lee Foundation. She said they are looking for other partners in the community.
At the new site, Rowe said the building is half completed. The finished portion will be used for offices and conference rooms, she said. The half that is not complete will be transformed into warehouse space.
One of the main reasons, she said, for needing a new space is to increase storage capacity, especially for refrigeration and freezer storage. Rowe said this will enable the organization to provide more fresh produce and vegetables.
“The move will allow our program in the Pee Dee to mirror what we do in the Midlands and the Upstate already,” she said.
Rowe said Harvest Hope Food Bank started in 1981 as the result of a shared vision of business leaders and the faith community, who set out to provide for the hungry in Columbia.
Harvest Hope now provides food for those in need across 20 counties in the Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate.
Harvest Hope partners with more than 388 agencies in the 20 country area it serves. In the Pee Dee, Rowe said it partners with approximately 150 agencies.
Rowe said the organization’s mission is to “transform lives in the communities we serve, feeding the hungry, addressing food insecurity and building a healthy and hopeful hunger-free tomorrow.”
Harvest Hope partners with at risk schools, homeless shelters, soup kitchens and churches. It serves children, families, military and veterans and seniors, people who have food insecurities.
Harvest Hope provides diabetic food pantry boxes, heart healthy food boxes, healthy senior food boxes, a backpack program for school-age children, onsite nutrition education and training.
Rowe said all counties in the Pee Dee are at or above the state average for food insecurity. She said Dillon County is the most food insecure.
Rowe said the first gift to the Pee Dee branch of Harvest Hope was given in 1997 by Dr.’s Bruce and Lee Foundation. In 1988 the Pee Dee branch moved into the current facility at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market and is now partnering with more than 150 agencies in nine counties.