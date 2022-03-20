Harvest Hope’s new location

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Harvest Hope Food Bank will move to a larger and more centralized location: the facility formerly known as the “Monster Building.”

The building is on 17 acres of land that is conveniently located parallel to I-95. Work on the building began this year. Harvest hope in the Pee Dee has been operating at 2513 W. Lucas St.

The move was made possible by a gift from the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation. The foundation has been a longstanding partner of the food bank and is equally invested in Harvest Hope’s mission to build healthier and hunger-free communities.

“Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation was formed to improve the health and welfare of the people of Florence County. Harvest Hope is the purest example of helping those people that need it most,” said Dr. John Bruce, vice chairman of the foundation. “They supply food to 167 agencies, such as the Lighthouse Ministries and Manna House to help those who cannot help themselves. It is for this reason that Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation supports Harvest Hope and will continue to do so.”

At a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Bruce commended CEO Erinn Rowe for her hard work and commitment to Harvest Hope.

“This move will give Harvest Hope the space to not only store and distribute more food, but to bring the whole community together to create solutions to solve food insecurity in the Pee Dee,” Rowe said. “We will be able to distribute food more effectively to address root cause issues like health, economic and racial disparities.”

Jada Willis, chairwoman of the Harvest Hope board and CEO of Willis HR, recounted times when her family relied heavily on local food banks for meals. “Thank you for knowing how important it is to have a full pantry and thank you for being here,” she said.

The new location offers a number of improvements. Inside the facility, team members and volunteers will have office and meeting space to foster collaboration and innovation. The building will have 35,000 square feet of warehouse space available. Any additional space in the building will be used by external partners and organizations within the community.

Harvest Hope works with 167 agency partners in the region to distribute food to nine counties in the Pee Dee. Harvest Hope recognizes the need to grow and expand food assistance programs to address the changing needs of the communities.

Thompson Turner Construction, of Sumter, along with Collins Almers Architecture, will be managing the project. Once the project is complete, the building will have docking, refrigeration, racking, and program space.

The food bank will continue to operate from the Pee Dee State Farmers Market until the move is completed. Harvest Hope anticipates being fully moved in by spring of 2023.

