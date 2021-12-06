Harvey Peeler replaces Hugh Leatherman as Senate Finance Committee chairman

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Senate President Harvey Peeler will replace Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. as Senate Finance Committee chairman.
Peeler resigned from his position as president Monday to take the finance position.
He will be succeeded as senate president by Thomas Alexander, a Republican representing all of Oconee and part of Pickens counties.
Sen. Tom Davis, a Republican representing parts of Beaufort and Jasper Counties will succeed Alexander as chairman of the Labor Commerce and Industry Committee.
In the House, Brandon Newton, a Republican representing parts of Lancaster and York counties, becomes House Majority Whip. He replaces Russell Fry, a Republican from Horry County who is running in the Seventh Congressional District Republican primary.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
