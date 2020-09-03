Harvick, Hamlin favored to win Cookout Southern 500

All of these drivers, with the exception of Jones, are in the 2020 NASCAR playoffs. Jones was eligible to make the playoffs with a win in the regular season finale at Daytona but was caught up in a late multi-car crash caused by rookie Tyler Reddick attempting to block Kyle Busch in Turn 4.

Aric Almirola and Alex Bowman at +2,800 odds to win the Southern 500, William Byron, who won the regular season finale at Daytona, at +4,000, Matt DiBenedetto and Clint Bowyer at +5,000, Austin Dillon at +8,000 and rookie Cole Custer at +10,000 are the other playoff drivers.

Jones, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson at +2,800, Reddick at +5,000, and rookie Christopher Bell at +8,000 are the only drivers in the field to have odds higher any of the playoff drivers.

Matt Kenseth has the same odds as Custer.

Joe Gibbs Racing at +145, Stewart-Haas Racing at +225, Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske +500 are the favored teams. No other team with cars in the field has odds less than +2,000.

Harvick at -112 is favorite to be the top finishing Ford, Hamlin at -125 is the favorite to be the top finishing Toyota, and Elliott at +175 is the favorite to be the top finishing Chevy driver.

In other betting action, the odds for two different drivers to win stages at Darlington are very low at -1,430, a driver driving a car with an even number is favored to win over a driver with an odd number at -155, a driver with a car number below 11.5 is favored to win at -177, and Ford and Toyota at +135 are the favored manufacturers.

