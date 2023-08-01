FLORENCE, S.C. — The Hatfield Temple Law Firm has recognized four Pee Dee teachers — three from Florence and one from Latta — who ranked tops in a week-and-a-half-long Facebook contest to identify and recognize the extraordinary impact of teachers.

The competition asked individuals to nominate and commend exceptional educators who have consistently gone above and beyond to shape the lives of their students, according to the law firm.

From the wide range of stories and nominations received the firm chose four teachers who received the highest number of votes. They'll each receive $500 to purchase school supplies for their classrooms in the upcoming year.

The four winners are:

Carolina Grantham of Royall Elementary School, Florence.

Stephanie Walz, North Vista Elementary School, Florence.

Mary Rice, Latta Elementary School, Latta.

Polly Price, R.N. Beck Early Learning Center, Florence.

The awards will provide these educators with the opportunity to enhance their classroom environments and equip their students for success, according to the law firm.

"We are genuinely humbled and inspired by the overwhelming response and the heartfelt nominations from the community," said Hood Temple, managing partner. "Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping our society and it was an honor to facilitate this contest and recognize their incredible contributions. We extend our warmest congratulations to the deserving winner as and sincerely thank all the participants for sharing their stories with us."

Hatfield-Temple, which marks its 70th anniversary this year, also plays host to an annual Teacher of the Year celebration that treats the teacher of the year from each school within the district to a day at the Statehouse where teachers are recognized by the General Assembly and honored at a lunch with their delegates.