Haughn beats incumbent in race for Florence One board Seat 5

FLORENCE, S.C. – In a three-way race for Seat 5 on Florence One Schools board of trustees incumbent Artie Buxton lost Tuesday to challenger Kimrey Ann Haughn.
With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Haughn has 50.40 percent of the votes to Buxton’s 33.55 percent and Gary Leo Lynch’s 15.30 percent.
Unofficial results had Haughn with 1,753 votes, Buxton with 1,167 votes and Lynch with 532. There were 26 write-in votes.
Haughn is a native of Cheraw who said she chose Florence as her home after graduating from Francis Marion University.
She and her husband, Tim Haughn, have two daughters, a ninth-grader in the IB program at Wilson High School and a third grader at Carver Elementary School.
Haughn has been an employee at McLeod Health for 18 years, and for the past year and a half, she has been the administrator of the McLeod Child Development Center. And for the past four years, she has served as an adjunct professor at Florence-Darlington Technical College teaching early childhood education.
