DARLINGTON, S.C. – Big rigs rolled through the streets of Darlington with horns blaring Friday as part of the NASCAR Cup Series’ Hauler Parade. It was the first time in three years that the haulers parade has been held.

Hundreds of fans lined up along Main Street and around The Plaza in downtown Darlington to watch the haulers make their way to the garage area at Darlington Raceway for Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend sponsored by Crown Royal, which included the Sports Clips Help A Hero 200 Xfinity Series race on Saturday and the Cookout Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race on Sunday. Race fans of all ages cheered and waved as the hauler belonging to their favorite driver passed by.

The parade was a longstanding Darlington Raceway tradition until the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined it in 2020.

Haulers Parade 1 Fans line the streets as NASCAR Cup haulers roll through Downtown Darlington during the Haulers Parade on Friday.

“It’s terrific that we can bring back this incredible experience for our fans,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp.

The words “They’re Baaaack!” echoed through the air as police sirens announced the arrival of the parade in downtown Darlington. Tharp, who recently announced his plans to retire, led the way in the Darlington Raceway pace car. He was followed by former NASCAR driving great Donnie Allison, who served as the grand marshal of this year’s parade. Allison will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2024.

“Darlington Raceway holds a special place in my heart and the history of our sport. I’m excited to be here and honored to serve as grand marshal of the parade,” Allison said.

Haulers Parade 2 Haulers Parade grand marshal Donnie Allison, seated, signs an autograph for Jon Davidson of Olympia, Wash.

The hauler for B.J. McLeod’s No. 78 LiveFast Ford was the first of the colorfully painted 18-wheelers rolling through town. Some three dozen haulers, from the bright yellow No. 22 Pennzoil Ford belonging to Joey Logano to Alex Bowman’s bright purple No. 48 Ally Chevrolet hauler, followed. After passing The Plaza, the parade turned left onto West Smith Street and continued to Darlington Raceway.

Florence-Darlington Technical College served as the staging area for the Hauler’s Parade. For two hours prior to the parade, fans could get a close up look at the haulers and meet the drivers. As the grand marshal, Allison was on hand to sign autographs and held a brief question and answer session.

There were numerous activities for children and food trucks to provide concessions.

One fan who was very excited to speak with Allison and get his autograph was Jon Davidson, who had traveled from Olympia, Wash., for this weekend’s races.

Haulers Parade 3 NASCAR fans line the street around the Darlington Courthouse Friday afternoon in anticipation of the Haulers Parade.

“I’ll be hanging this on the wall at home,” said Davidson, referring to the “Alabama Gang” sign he had Allison autograph.

Mark Helford of Charlotte did not travel quite as far, but was excited to meet Allison just the same.

“It’s not every day you get a chance to meet a NASCAR Hall of Famer,” he said.