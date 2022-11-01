Haunted Hotel at Florence Center draws a crowd of kids

FLORENCE, S.C. -- This year's Raldex Hospitality's Haunted Hotel graduated from the Florence Center area motels into the Florence Center.
Organizers said they estimated at least 7,500 people made their way along a path that included a PDRTA haunted bus, in the parking lot, and several ball rooms full of tables staffed by businesses and other organization that handed out candy -- all the encouragement of a DJ and special effects.
The annual event has grown continuously since it started and a Florence Center official Monday night talked about a few changes to improve on the event in 2023.