Have a healthy holidays

We are in a time like we’ve never seen before with a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
This is not something to be taken lightly, but remember this time of year, regardless of COVID, is also a season of sickness. It’s this time of year when it seems many people get sick, from a cold, flu or some type of virus.
Add to that a global pandemic and it can be even harder for you and your loved ones to stay healthy during this holiday season.
I want everyone to be healthy ALL the time, but here are a few suggestions that could make the difference for you in staying healthy.
In general, getting together is the biggest thing that causes people to get sick. Normally we’re not around as many people as we are around the holidays. The extra interaction with people is probably the No. 1 thing causing sickness. The important thing to remember is it’s just the “season” for getting sick. There is a higher prevalence in general this time of year, and sickness is running rampant.
It’s important to try to keep down physical contact with people and continue with good hygiene practices to take care of yourself. This includes practicing good hygiene, washing your hands, wearing a mask and even “social distancing.”
It’s not as if we haven’t heard this before. It’s still important to do these things, even more if you fall into a high-risk category. This category can include people with comorbidities and diseases they already have, not to mention those in the elderly population (65 years or older).
Anyone with heart disease of any kind is at high risk of getting sick or catching something. Diabetes, lung disease, cancer or any other condition that weakens your immune system is something to be concerned about.
With all of this being said, here’s what you can do to give yourself just a little bit more of a chance to stay healthy for the holidays. …
In general, get good sleep, stay hydrated, maintain nutritional balance and don’t overdo it on the carbohydrates.
Get a solid eight hours of good sleep. This is important, because we do most of our healing at night — when we are sleeping.
Stay hydrated, especially when you go to sleep. Don’t drink so much you have to get up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, but hydration is also a key to being healthy. Nutritionally, myself included, we can get a little off track this time of year. I know it’s treat season, but most of the “goodies” are heavy in carbohydrates and sugar. The more balance you have in your diet, the healthier you will be. It’s important to stick to your vegetables and lay off the carbohydrates and sugar.
With my patients, we call it “highlighting the greens.” This means focus on some of your favorite recipes with greens or vegetables. Many people use family recipes for collard greens or beans, and those can be great examples of low-carb and low-sugar recipes, instead of the mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes.
Another key factor and one of my biggest concerns to stay healthy during the holidays is mental health. Some people are reaching their tipping point with all that is going on. People reach their tipping point and start going out and doing things they know aren’t safe, like visiting people.
That’s why we have lapses in gatherings. Some people are at their wits’ end and want to resume how they were living before this pandemic. It really is valuable to keep up with phone calls and video calls and things like that with your loved ones. These calls allow us to get some good quality time in, even if you don’t think so. It can be hard, but it’s also a reality we have to deal with.
We all want to believe there is hope. I am hopeful, and we all should be optimistic, because what else do we have without hope to hold onto? We know there are multiple vaccines for COVID-19 in the works and we are all hopeful it will be the thing to start turning things in a better direction. Flu season will also be coming to an end before too much longer.
The vaccines, the end of flu season, people continuing to socially distance and stay safe, are all part of this multifactorial season we hope will come to an end soon. The more effort each of us puts in by following guidelines to reduce spread, the more likely we’ll be able to resolve this sooner.
Dr. Ashley Hicks is a primary care physician who treats patients of all ages at MUSC Health-Primary Care-Hoffmeyer. To schedule an appointment, call 843-679-4214 or visit muschealth.org/florence.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.