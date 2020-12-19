Have a healthy holidays

Another key factor and one of my biggest concerns to stay healthy during the holidays is mental health. Some people are reaching their tipping point with all that is going on. People reach their tipping point and start going out and doing things they know aren’t safe, like visiting people.

That’s why we have lapses in gatherings. Some people are at their wits’ end and want to resume how they were living before this pandemic. It really is valuable to keep up with phone calls and video calls and things like that with your loved ones. These calls allow us to get some good quality time in, even if you don’t think so. It can be hard, but it’s also a reality we have to deal with.

We all want to believe there is hope. I am hopeful, and we all should be optimistic, because what else do we have without hope to hold onto? We know there are multiple vaccines for COVID-19 in the works and we are all hopeful it will be the thing to start turning things in a better direction. Flu season will also be coming to an end before too much longer.

The vaccines, the end of flu season, people continuing to socially distance and stay safe, are all part of this multifactorial season we hope will come to an end soon. The more effort each of us puts in by following guidelines to reduce spread, the more likely we’ll be able to resolve this sooner.

Dr. Ashley Hicks is a primary care physician who treats patients of all ages at MUSC Health-Primary Care-Hoffmeyer. To schedule an appointment, call 843-679-4214 or visit muschealth.org/florence.