Having passed 5,000 coronavirus deaths, SC closing in on 300,000 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. – After surpassing 5,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths over the holiday weekend, South Carolina is closing in on 300,000 cases.
With another day like Saturday, positive cases in the Pee Dee alone could get the state past that milestone.
Of the 3,492 cases on Saturday that were announced Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 411 were from the Pee Dee, including 208 in Florence County.
This was on a day when the state broke its record with a positivity rate of 33.3%, surpassing the record of 32.6% set on Oct. 3.
But none of the 15 deaths that were reported Monday by DHEC came in the Pee Dee.
Darlington County reported 86 new confirmed coronavirus cases, followed by Williamsburg County (49 and one probable case), Marion County (35), Marlboro County (22/2) and Dillon County (11).
Since the start of the pandemic, South Carolina has reported 299,685 confirmed cases, 25,787 probable cases, 5,056 confirmed deaths and 428 probable deaths.
Greenville (555 confirmed cases) and Spartanburg (380) counties led South Carolina in the latest report.
As of Saturday, 3,797,802 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 10,481 on Saturday.
To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
Of the 11,024 hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,650 are occupied (78.47%). Of those, 24.91% are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 129,675 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 43,227 have been administered (33%).
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.