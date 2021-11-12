Related to this story

Florence's Hugh Leatherman dies at 90
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hugh Leatherman, 90, who represented Florence in the Senate since 1981 and was arguably one of the most powerful politicians in the state, died Friday morning. Leatherman, who most recently served as the chairman of the Senate Fiance Committee, had been in hospice care since late October.

