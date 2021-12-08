'He was ... a warrior:' Florence County Bar recognizes Hank Anderson

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Bar posthumously recognized Henry Morris “Hank” Anderson Jr. with the Ralph King Anderson Jr. Service Award Tuesday.

Judge Ralph King Anderson Jr. presented the award to Hank’s wife, Leah, and his sons, Charles and Morris, at the bar’s annual meeting held Wednesday afternoon in the Waters Building.

The judge and the honoree are not related.

Leah said it was hard to say what it meant for her husband to receive the award.

“He would have been proud,” she said after the ceremony. “He didn’t like awards but he would have been proud of it. He was not one to accept praise for what he did.”

Judge Anderson said Hank Anderson knew more about criminal defense than probably anyone in the state.

“He set the standard for criminal defense work in this state,” the judge said. “He was the epitome of a criminal trial defense lawyer. He loved it. It was his life.”

The judge that people from all over the state called Anderson to receive advice on criminal defense matters.