'He was ... a warrior:' Florence County Bar recognizes Hank Anderson
Anderson Award

Henry Morris “Hank” Anderson Jr. was honored posthumously by the Florence County Bar Association. His wife, Leah, and their sons, Charles and Morris, accepted the Ralph King Anderson Jr. Service award.

 MATTHEW

CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Bar posthumously recognized Henry Morris “Hank” Anderson Jr. with the Ralph King Anderson Jr. Service Award Tuesday.

Judge Ralph King Anderson Jr. presented the award to Hank’s wife, Leah, and his sons, Charles and Morris, at the bar’s annual meeting held Wednesday afternoon in the Waters Building.

The judge and the honoree are not related.

Leah said it was hard to say what it meant for her husband to receive the award.

“He would have been proud,” she said after the ceremony. “He didn’t like awards but he would have been proud of it. He was not one to accept praise for what he did.”

Judge Anderson said Hank Anderson knew more about criminal defense than probably anyone in the state.

“He set the standard for criminal defense work in this state,” the judge said. “He was the epitome of a criminal trial defense lawyer. He loved it. It was his life.”

The judge that people from all over the state called Anderson to receive advice on criminal defense matters.

“He was, in fact, a warrior for the defense,” the judge continued. “He loved the criminal defense world.”

Hank Anderson died on Oct. 29 at the McLeod Hospice House.

The Anderson award has been given annually since 1998 to members of the Florence County Bar who have distinguished themselves through their dedication to community service. It is named for Judge Anderson.

Anderson served on the South Carolina Court of Appeals from 1996 to 2011. He served on the South Carolina Circuit Court bench from 1979 until he was elected to the Court of Appeals. Anderson was a member of the South Carolina General Assembly from 1972 until he was elected to the circuit court.

He is the author of several books on South Carolina law. Anderson has also received several awards, served on several committees and with several other community organizations.

Anderson’s son, Tripp, is chief judge of the South Carolina Administrative Law Court.

Winners of the Judge Ralph King Anderson Jr. Sevice Award

1998: James C. "Jimmy" McLeod, Jr.

1999: Peter D. Hyman Sr.

2000: Saunders M. Bridges Sr.

2001: Eugene N. "Nick" Zeigler Jr.

2002: John L. McGowan

2003: E. LeRoy Nettles Sr.

2004: Jack L. Nettles

2005: Thomas E. Rogers Jr.

2006: William Haigh Porter

2007: W. Kenneth Eaton Jr. 

2008: David W. Kelller Jr.

2009: Mark W. Buyck Jr.

2010: Carrington Salley Wingard

2011: Jack W. Lawson Jr.

2012: D. Laurence McIntosh

2013; S. Porter Stewart II

2014: Robert N. Wells Jr.

2015; E. LeRoy Nettles Jr.

2016: D. Michael Ballenger

2017: Steve Wukela Jr.

2018: Ronald Jebaily

2019: Wylie Caldwell Sr. and Wylie Caldwell Jr. 

2020: Kevin Barth and William "Bill" Hatfield

2021: 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

