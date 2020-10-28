'Heal our land': Mike Reichenbach organizes community prayer and fasting unity gathering

About three weeks ago, the prayer group read verse 7:14 from the Second Book of Chronicles.

Both Books of Chronicles are considered part of the history portion of the Old Testament. The first nine chapters of the second book tell the story of King Solomon.

That verse states, "If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

"I'm no theologian. I don't know the Bible as well as I should," Reichenbach said. "I read that [verse] over and over again, because it meant so much."

The portion of the verse about healing the land resonated with Reichenbach.

"I look at the polarization politically and the polarization racially with the social unrest and the social unjustice, and you look at the pandemic and the mask and the no masks polarization, then you throw in denominal tribalism and territorialism," Reichenbach said. "I couldn't shake the feeling of we need our land healed."