Healing can’t wait for a chronic, non-healing wound

The problem

Nearly 7 million people in the U.S. live with a chronic wound, and the number is expected to grow according to Healogics, which has developed one of the largest wound care databases in the world. Today, one in four families has a family member with a chronic wound. Someone living with a chronic wound may experience chronic pain, social isolation, or depression and anxiety. They are also at risk for hospitalization, infection, and even amputation.

At MUSC Health’s Wound Care Center at Florence Medical Center, we see a variety of non-healing wounds. These include diabetic, arterial, venous, foot, pressure ulcers, burn, and other uncommon wounds.

June kicks off the summer season, and unfortunately, that means an increase in burns, foot wounds, bug bites, and small cuts and scratches. As the weather heats up, we enjoy being more active and spending more time outside. Be careful when grilling and cooking to prevent burns, and apply sunscreen to protect your skin from blistering.

Sandals can also lead to injury and cause wounds. Please remember to check your feet daily. When spending time in the garden and outdoors, be cautious of small scrapes, cuts, and bug bites.

They can quickly turn into an ulcer or non-healing wound. If you notice any wounds or sores, give us a call so we can begin treatment early and get you back to enjoying your summer!” Stacie Bryant, NP-C, said.

Chronic wounds affect 14.5 % of Medicare beneficiaries each year, generating over $50 billion in annual health care costs, says Healogics.

The incidence of non-healing wounds is expected to rise two percent annually over the next decade, fueled by an aging population and an increased rate of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers.

If left untreated, a staggering 30% of chronic wounds will result in amputation. After amputation, the five-year mortality rate is approximately 50%.

The solution

Put your best foot (or leg) forward! When paired with self-foot checks, foot exams by a medical professional are vital in identifying wounds early and may lead to improved outcomes.

Also, adopting healthy habits like eating well and regular exercise can be a great preventative measure to keep wounds at bay. Once a wound is present, early treatment can reduce amputation risk by about half when combined with a multi-specialty wound care team. Wound care teams can use advanced therapies to help wound closure.

New tissue growth may include total contact casting, skin substitution application, negative pressure wound therapy, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT).

June is Wound Care Awareness Month and is an opportunity for us to educate patients, caregivers, and physicians about chronic wounds and the advanced wound care treatment options available. Our mission is to raise awareness about the chronic wound epidemic and the benefits of advanced wound care.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a chronic non-healing wound, it is important to find advanced care. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact the Wound Care Center at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center at 843-674-4570, or call Outpatient Wound Care at Marion Medical Center at 843-431-2273.