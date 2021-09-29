Health Force, SC AME Conference to offer COVID vaccines Friday, Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Health Force, in conjunction with the SC Annual AME Conference, will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations Friday from 3-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Florence Center, 3300 W Radio Dr, Florence, SC 29501.

Vaccines are free to the public and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Health Force will also offer rapid COVID-19 testing on-site to those interested.

The vaccination sites will place an emphasis on vaccinating youth ages 12 and up and offering booster shots to vulnerable adults who have already been vaccinated.

There are three vaccines that will be offered by Health Force. One is through Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson, and only requires one shot to be effective. Another is Moderna, which requires a follow-up shot within 28 days. The final vaccine option is Pfizer, which requires a follow-up shot within 21 days. Health Force is now offering the booster for the Pfizer vaccine. Those interested will have their preference.

No appointment is necessary, however, if a reservation is desired, contact: Health Force at 1–844-579-1500 or www.HealthForceUs.com.