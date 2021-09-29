 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health Force, SC AME Conference to offer COVID vaccines Friday, Saturday
0 Comments

Health Force, SC AME Conference to offer COVID vaccines Friday, Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Health Force, in conjunction with the SC Annual AME Conference, will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations Friday from 3-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Florence Center, 3300 W Radio Dr, Florence, SC 29501.

Vaccines are free to the public and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Health Force will also offer rapid COVID-19 testing on-site to those interested.

The vaccination sites will place an emphasis on vaccinating youth ages 12 and up and offering booster shots to vulnerable adults who have already been vaccinated.

There are three vaccines that will be offered by Health Force. One is through Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson, and only requires one shot to be effective. Another is Moderna, which requires a follow-up shot within 28 days. The final vaccine option is Pfizer, which requires a follow-up shot within 21 days. Health Force is now offering the booster for the Pfizer vaccine. Those interested will have their preference.

No appointment is necessary, however, if a reservation is desired, contact: Health Force at 1–844-579-1500 or www.HealthForceUs.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan foreign minister to become next prime minister

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Additional tests needed to determine how Sheridan Wahl died

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Additional tests are needed to determine how a Florida woman died in Florence County. Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said in a news release issued Monday morning that additional tests were needed to determine the cause of death for Sheridan Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Fla.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert